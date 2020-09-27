site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Mike Iupati: Leaves game Sunday
Iupati (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Dallas, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
It's unclear how Iupati suffered the injury but he was forced to leave in the end of the first half. As long as the veteran is sidelined, look for Jordan Simmons to take over at left guard.
