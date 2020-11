Iupati (undisclosed) exited Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Rams late due to an apparent injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Seattle didn't officially announce an injury for Iupati, who limped off the field late in the fourth quarter, but the starting left guard appeared to be battling an injury. Before returning Sunday, Iupati had been sidelined due to a knee issue since Week 4.