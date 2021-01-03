site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Mike Iupati: Listed as inactive
Iupati (neck) will not be available for Sunday's game against San Fransisco.
Iupati has now missed the last two matchups due to a neck injury that occurred during Week 15. Jordan Simmons will continue to take over the veteran's role as left guard.
