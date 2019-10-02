Iupati (foot) was a full participant for Tuesday's practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Iupati was upgraded from limited practice Monday, a feat he's accomplished already past weeks. The guard is yet again trending towards playing in Thursday's game against the Rams, and could draw the start at left guard with a slew of injuries to the offensive line.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories