Iupati was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a neck injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Iupati suffered a neck injury Week 16 against the Cardinals but returned to the contest and also started the regular-season finale, but he apparently aggravated the injury. The 32-year-old's practice participation the rest of the week will provide a better idea of his availability for the wild-card matchup.