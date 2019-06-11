Iupati (foot) will not participate in minicamp, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Iupati apparently suffered a mild foot sprain during OTAs, and the injury will force him to miss more time. His next chance to suit up will be during training camp, but his status isn't in jeopardy per Crabtree. A healthy Iupati is expected to draw a starting role on the offensive line for 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories