Iupati (back/foot) isn't listed on Seattle's final injury report heading into the team's Week 10 matchup against San Francisco, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Iupati got in a third consecutive limited practice session Saturday, and that was enough to confirm his status for Monday's game.

