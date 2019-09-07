Iupati (foot) practiced Friday and is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's season opener against the Bengals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Iupati's participation at Friday's practice is cause for optimism, but it remains to be seen if he will suit up. Ethan Pocic would presumably fill in for him at left guard if he is unable to go.

