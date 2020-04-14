Play

Iupati (neck) signed a contract with the Seahawks on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The veteran offensive guard appeared in all 16 regular-season games last year and had 15 starts for the Seahawks, but he missed both playoff contests due to a neck injury. Iupati will turn 33 years old in May but lines up to start on the offensive line again in 2020 after a mostly healthy season.

More News
Our Latest Stories