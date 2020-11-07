site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: seahawks-mike-iupati-set-to-miss-another-game | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Seahawks' Mike Iupati: Set to miss another game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Iupati (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bills, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Iupati hasn't played since Week 4 and will miss a fourth straight game. Jordan Simmons is expected to start at left guard again.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read