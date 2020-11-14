site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Mike Iupati: Set to return
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Iupati (back) will play in Sunday's matchup with the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Iupati has been sidelined since Week 4 due to a back injury. Barring any setbacks, he will presumably return to his role as the team's starting left guard.
