Iupati was spotted at Tuesday's practice in a walking boot on his left foot, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Iupati missed June's minicamp after sustaining a mild foot sprain during OTAs, although it's unclear if the two injuries are related. The 32-year-old signed a one-year deal with Seattle in mid-March after starting in 39 of 39 possible games for Arizona over four seasons. When healthy, Iupati is expected to shoulder a starting role on the offensive line.