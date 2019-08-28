Coach Pete Carroll said Iupati (foot) won't be ready for the start of the regular season, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Carroll said a couple weeks ago that it was "a matter of a week or so" before Iupati returned to practice, but he apparently hasn't progressed as scheduled from the foot sprain. Ethan Pocic is expected to start at left guard in his place.

More News
Our Latest Stories