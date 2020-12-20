site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: seahawks-mike-iupati-suffers-neck-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Seahawks' Mike Iupati: Suffers neck injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Iupati exited Sunday's game against Washington due to a neck injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Jordan Simmons will take over at left guard for the Seahawks while Iupati is unavailable.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read