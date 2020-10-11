site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: seahawks-mike-iupati-surprisingly-inactive | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Seahawks' Mike Iupati: Surprisingly inactive
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 11, 2020
at
7:31 pm ET 1 min read
Iupati (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Iupati was expected to suit up Sunday, per John Boyle of the
Seahawks' official site, but he'll in fact be forced to miss his first game of the season. In his stead, Jordan Simmons stands to start at left guard. More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
04/14/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/12/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/05/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 36 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read