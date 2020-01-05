Play

Iupati (neck) is inactive for Sunday's wild-card playoff game versus the Eagles.

Jamarco Jones is expected to start at left guard in Iupati's place. According to Omar Ruiz of NFL Network, if the Seahawks advance to the divisional round, Iupati is expected to be good to go.

