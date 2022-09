Jackson is listed as the starting left cornerback on Seattle's depth chart, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

This was unexpected, as Jackson has just 28 defensive snaps to his name through three NFL seasons. With Artie Burns (groin) and Sidney Jones (concussion) sidelined, Jackson is on track to start in Week 1 against the Broncos. It wouldn't be surprising if he eventually gave up that job to either Burns or Jones once they're healthy.