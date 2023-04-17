Seattle re-signed Jackson, who was an exclusive rights free agent, Monday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Jackson posted 74 tackles, 12 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries and one interception across 17 appearances in 2022, his first campaign as a full-time starter. The 2019 five-round pick currently projects to be the top cornerback opposite Tariq Woolen in Seattle's secondary, but the Seahawks could add more cornerback depth in the 2023 NFL Draft.
