Jackson posted 34 tackles (28 solo) and five pass breakups across 17 games during the 2023 season.

Jackson was a full-time starter during the 2022 season and racked up 75 tackles, 12 pass breakups and an interception. But things dropped off fiercly in 2023 with the addition of first-round pick Devon Witherspoon, as Jackson ended up starting just four games. He still put forth a solid tackle count. Jackson will be a restricted free agent in March, so there's a decent chance he's still in Seattle next year.