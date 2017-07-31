Morgan agreed to a contract with the Seahawks on Monday.

Morgan, who went undrafted in 2011, has spent the first six seasons of his career with the Seahawks. The USC product originally established himself as a special teams' player before earning a bigger role with the team. He figures to compete for the strongside linebacker role, a job he held for much of last season, as training camp progresses.

