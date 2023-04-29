The Seahawks selected Morris in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 151st overall.

Morris (6-foot-5, 275 pounds) is a big defensive end or a small defensive tackle depending on the play call, though his 4.95-second 40 from the combine more so indicates the need to focus on defensive tackle due to lack of sufficient athleticism to play the edge. The same was true of Michael Bennett once out of Texas A&M -- Bennett ran a 5.0-second 40 at 274 pounds -- but the Seahawks didn't have to spend a draft pick on Bennett.