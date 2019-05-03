Seahawks' Mik'Quan Deane: Headed to Seattle

Deane signed a contract with the Seahawks on Thursday, Matt Stahl of the Western Kentucky Herald reports.

Deane wasn't selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, but he put together a decent senior season at Western Kentucky, hauling in 44 passes for 530 yards and six touchdowns over 12 games. He'll aim to carry that success over to the next level.

