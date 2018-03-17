Alexander signed a contract with the Seahawks on Friday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Alexander was released by the Rams in early October and recorded 20 tackles (13 solo) in four games. The 27-year-old started 14 games for the Rams in 2016 and could figure into the mix at safety for Seattle in 2018 with Kam Chancellor career in limbo from a neck injury and Earl Thomas subject to continued trade rumors.