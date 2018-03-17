Seahawks' Mo Alexander: Joins Seattle
Alexander signed a contract with the Seahawks on Friday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Alexander was released by the Rams in early October and recorded 20 tackles (13 solo) in four games. The 27-year-old started 14 games for the Rams in 2016 and could figure into the mix at safety for Seattle in 2018 with Kam Chancellor career in limbo from a neck injury and Earl Thomas subject to continued trade rumors.
More News
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...