Foster (undisclosed) did not participate in Saturday's training camp practice, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Foster has been active in practice over the past two weeks after being reinstated from the active/non-football injury list July 16. It's unclear if this injury is the same as what he was dealing with at the start of camp, but if he's unable to return to practice this week, he would be in jeopardy of missing Seattle's preseason opener against the Raiders on Thursday. Foster caught on with the Seahawks in mid-May as an undrafted free agent, and while a spot on the 53-man roster is a long shot, he is also competing for an opportunity to stick around on the practice squad.