The Seahawks elevated Foster from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Foster was also elevated last weekend, and he logged three snaps -- all on special teams -- against Chicago. Seattle was without Rashid Shaheed (knee) for that game and will be without him this Sunday against Arizona as well, but with the rest of the team's wideout corps in relatively good health, Foster probably won't see much action in Week 9 barring an injury or two ahead of him in the pecking order.