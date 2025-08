Coach Mike Macdonald said Tuesday that Foster has a hamstring injury, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Foster's previously undisclosed injury has now been confirmed as a hamstring issue, and it's in doubt whether he'll be available for Thursday's preseason game versus the Raiders. As long as he's still sidelined, John Rhys Plumlee and Tyrone Broden could see increased reps at wide receiver.