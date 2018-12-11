Coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Kendricks hurt his knee in Monday's game and his status for Week 15 is uncertain, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Carroll would go on to say "I don't know how he got through [the game]", suggesting that there is concern on the severity of the injury. Kendricks just had his eight-game suspension lifted Dec. 3 and racked up five tackles (two solo) in Monday night's game. It will be important to track his practice availability leading up to Sunday, but if he can't go, Jacob Martin could see an increased snap count.