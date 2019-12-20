Play

Kendricks (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against Arizona, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Kendricks started the week with a limited practice before missing out Thursday. Cody Barton and Shaquem Griffin will fill in if the 29-year-old sits in a third-straight game.

