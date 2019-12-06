Play

Kendricks (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Kendricks was estimated to have sat out the Seahawks' first two practices of the week and accordingly receives the doubtful designation. The 29-year-old has yet to miss a game this season.

