Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Eligible to play in Week 4
The NFL had deemed Kendricks, who has been charged with insider trading, eligible to play Sunday versus the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
There's no clear timeline for when Kendricks will be suspended, so fantasy owners should view him on a week-to-week basis. The 27-year-old linebacker has been solid through two games with the Seahawks, making nine solo tackles, two sacks and one pass breakup. With K.J. Wright (knee) recovering slowly, expect Kendricks to log a respectable workload in Week 4.
