Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Expected to play in 2019
Head coach Pete Carroll expects Kendricks (lower leg) to be available in 2019 despite the linebacker's ongoing insider trading case, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. "There's not much that I can say that's going to be proper at this time," Carroll said. "[Kendicks' legal case is] moving along and he's real optimistic about how things are going. But really not too much to report. I can't tell you much more than that."
Kendricks pleaded guilty to insider trading last September and signed a contract with Seattle a week later to help replenish depth at a depleted linebacker position. Sources close to the situation believe the linebacker could be facing 30 to 37 months in prison, but his sentencing has already been postponed multiple times for reasons that remain unclear. If Kendricks is indeed available in 2019, he'll have to compete with Barkevious Mingo for snaps beside K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner.
More News
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Sentencing hearing postponed•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Re-ups with Seattle•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Future in Seattle murky•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Moves to injured reserve•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Out for season•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Dealing with knee injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Five big NFC questions: Peak Zeke?
Ben Gretch reviews some big questions he came across in the NFC after doing his projections,...
-
Fantasy Football 2019 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Rookies lead the way
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of late-round options in Sleepers 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Breakouts 2.0: Jacobs, Cook and more
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to target in Breakouts 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Busts 2.0: Avoid Brown, Bell, Ben
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to avoid in Busts 2.0, naming 12 guys you should...