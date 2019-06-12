Head coach Pete Carroll expects Kendricks (lower leg) to be available in 2019 despite the linebacker's ongoing insider trading case, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. "There's not much that I can say that's going to be proper at this time," Carroll said. "[Kendicks' legal case is] moving along and he's real optimistic about how things are going. But really not too much to report. I can't tell you much more than that."

Kendricks pleaded guilty to insider trading last September and signed a contract with Seattle a week later to help replenish depth at a depleted linebacker position. Sources close to the situation believe the linebacker could be facing 30 to 37 months in prison, but his sentencing has already been postponed multiple times for reasons that remain unclear. If Kendricks is indeed available in 2019, he'll have to compete with Barkevious Mingo for snaps beside K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner.