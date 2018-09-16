Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Faces suspension, will play for now
Kendricks was suspended by the NFL after pleading guilty to insider trading, but he'll play until the league hears his appeal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
As expected, Kendricks will be able to play Monday against the Bears. He'll have his appeal heard within the next 10 days, but it's unlikely the suspension is lifted. Kendricks should be simply viewed as a rental at this time since the Seahawks need him to replace Bobby Wagner (groin) and K.J. Wright (knee), who are both listed as out this week. The team should give Kendricks a generous workload Week 2 with just five healthy linebackers.
