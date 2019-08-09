Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Four tackles in preseason opener
Kendricks (lower leg) logged four tackles (three solo) during Thursday's preseason contest against the Broncos.
Kendricks is recovering from a fractured tibia, so the fact that he was able to suit up Thursday is positive news. It does not appear as though Kendricks' health stands to limit him heading into the 2019 season.
More News
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Absent Monday•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Expected to play in 2019•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Sentencing hearing postponed•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Re-ups with Seattle•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Future in Seattle murky•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Moves to injured reserve•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
ADP review: Ekeler stands out
Jamey Eisenberg looks at recent risers and fallers in Average Draft Position and tells you...
-
Fantasy football prep: Impact rookie WRs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 14-team PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 14-team PPR mock draft and hands out letter grades to his...