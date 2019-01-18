Kendricks (lower leg) has had his federal court sentencing date moved from Jan. 25 to April 4, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Kendricks and fellow middle linebacker K.J. Wright are both set to become free agents unless they re-sign with Seattle before March 13. It appears that the Seahawks will be required to address the situation before officially knowing whether Kendricks, who pleaded guilty to insider trading and is now scheduled to be sentenced on April 4, will be available for 2019 and beyond. Kendricks played four games with Seattle in 2018, missing time due to a suspension and a season-ending fractured fibula. The 28-year-old looked the part of a starter while on the field, accumulating 19 tackles, two sacks and one pass defended. Despite Kendricks' solid play, it's reasonable to speculate that the ambiguity surrounding his future availability could supply the Seahawks with some incentive to prioritize re-signing Wright.