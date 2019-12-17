Play

According to coach Pete Carroll, Kendricks (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals, Mike Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Carroll added that he is confident Kendricks will be able to play, but that opinion will only be realized with a productive week of practice. Keep an eye on his status over the course of the next few days.

