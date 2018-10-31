Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Given eight-game suspension
The NFL has suspended Kendricks for eight games for insider trading, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.
Kendricks was suspended indefinitely on Oct. 2, and because he'll get credit for time served, he'll be able return to action on Dec. 10 against the the Vikings. According to the report, Kendricks will be eligible to practice two weeks prior to that. The linebacker spent the offseason with the Browns before being released after pleading guilty to insider trader. He was signed by Seattle in mid-September and combined for 13 tackles and two sacks.
