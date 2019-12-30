Play

Kendricks left Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a knee injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.

Kendricks was burned for a big gain by Kyle Juszczyk and was in obvious discomfort after the play. He headed off to the locker room soon after. It's unclear if this injury has anything to do with the hamstring injury that forced Kendricks to miss a pair of games earlier this month, but it's officially being called a knee injury. His return is considered questionable.

More News

