Kendricks (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Kendricks sustained a torn ACL in the season finale, so he's already been ruled out for playoffs. The Seahawks took their time placing him on IR, but now they need an open roster spot for offensive tackle Chad Wheeler. It's unclear whether Kendricks will be ready for the 2020 season. He'll be an unrestricted free agent in March, but first, he's set to be sentenced for his insider trading case in February, although this date has been moved back multiple times.