Play

Kendricks (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Don't read into Kendricks' practice status too much, as he was a limited participant last Wednesday before being ruled out for Week 15's win over the Panthers. However, coach Pete Carroll relayed earlier in the week that Kendricks will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Cardinals, so he's certainly trending in the right direction. If Kendricks misses a third straight game, Cody Barton is in line to start once again.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories