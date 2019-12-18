Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Limited during Wednesday's practice
Kendricks (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Don't read into Kendricks' practice status too much, as he was a limited participant last Wednesday before being ruled out for Week 15's win over the Panthers. However, coach Pete Carroll relayed earlier in the week that Kendricks will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Cardinals, so he's certainly trending in the right direction. If Kendricks misses a third straight game, Cody Barton is in line to start once again.
