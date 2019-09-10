Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Logs seven tackles in opener
Kendricks finished with seven tackles (five solo) and a pass breakup Sunday in the Seahawks' 21-20 win over the Bengals.
The 28-year-old ranked third on the team in stops in the opener and played 90 percent of Seattle's defensive snaps. The linebacker should continue to handle a near-every-down role for Seattle throughout the season, even while he continues to face an ongoing insider trading case. According to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Kendricks is next scheduled to face sentencing in the case Nov. 21, but he can request to have his sentencing pushed back to a date after the season has concluded, if desired.
