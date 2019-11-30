Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Looking like game-time decision
Kendricks (hamstring) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's contest against the Vikings, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribunereports.
The middle linebacker is listed as questionable, but head coach Pete Carroll seemed to be less optimistic, suggesting Kendricks would be a true game-time decision. The 29-year-old has at least three tackles in every game, but has only recorded double-digit tackles once --- last week against the Eagles.
