Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Makes crucial play in win
Kendricks recorded four tackles (three solo) and forced a fumble on a sack in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win against the Buccaneers.
In the fourth quarter, Kendricks pushed an offensive lineman into Jameis Winston, who fumbled the football. Rasheem Green scooped it and ran to the Buccaneers' 15-yard line, setting up a go-ahead field goal from Jason Myers. The Seahawks didn't trail for the rest of the game, so Kendricks' sack went down as one of the top defensive plays of the game. He has 45 tackles, three sacks and four pass breakups through nine contests.
