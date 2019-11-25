Play

Kendricks tallied a season-high 11 solo tackles in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Vikings.

Kendricks logged 51 of a possible 76 defensive snaps (67 percent) but still managed to finish second in tackles among Seahawks' defenders. The 29-year-old linebacker has 60 tackles through 11 games, and he'll look to build on this effort Week 13 against the Vikings.

