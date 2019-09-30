Play

Kendricks made six tackles (five solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Cardinals.

Kendricks is only used occasionally in the pass rush, as he's never topped four sacks in a season, so a two-sack performance was an impressive output. The 29-year-old continues to work large snap counts, as he played in 53 of 63 possible defensive snaps (84 percent).

