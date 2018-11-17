Kendricks (suspension) is permitted to participate in team practices and meetings as of Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Networkreports.

Kendricks is still unable to take the field or travel with the Seahawks, but this is a step towards playing. The veteran linebacker received an eight-game suspension on Oct. 2, and will be eligible to return to the field on Dec. 10 against the Vikings. Kendricks pleaded guilty to insider trading and is still scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 24, so his long term position in Seattle will remain in serious jeopardy even if he resumes playing.