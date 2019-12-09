Play

Kendricks (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams.

As expected, Kendricks will miss his first game of the season after being listed as doubtful heading into to weekend. The Seahawks may play more nickel defense with Kendricks out of the fold, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, although rookie linebacker Cody Barton is also in line for a hefty uptick in usage.

