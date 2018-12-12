Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Out for season
Kendricks (lower leg) broke his tibia Monday against the Vikings and will miss the remainder of the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
It was originally believed after Monday night's game that Kendricks had sustained a knee injury, but now it's known to be a lower leg issue. Kendricks had his eight-game suspension lifted Dec. 3 and Monday night was his first game since Week 4, and now he will miss the remainder of the season. Jacob Martin will likely fill in for the California product to finish the season.
More News
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Suspension lifted•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Officially permitted to practice•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Given eight-game suspension•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Suspended indefinitely•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Eligible to play in Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing Wentz and your Eagles
Carson Wentz may miss the rest of the season. Heath Cummings looks at what that means for the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...