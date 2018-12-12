Kendricks (lower leg) broke his tibia Monday against the Vikings and will miss the remainder of the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It was originally believed after Monday night's game that Kendricks had sustained a knee injury, but now it's known to be a lower leg issue. Kendricks had his eight-game suspension lifted Dec. 3 and Monday night was his first game since Week 4, and now he will miss the remainder of the season. Jacob Martin will likely fill in for the California product to finish the season.

