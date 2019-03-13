Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Re-ups with Seattle
Kendricks (lower leg) signed a one-year contract worth around $4 million with the Seahawks on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Kendricks pleaded guilty to insider trading and is scheduled to be sentenced April 4, so his future with the Seahawks remains unclear despite re-signing with the team. The 28-year-old is expected to play a starting role if he's able to suit up for 2019, and could replace K.J. Wright at weakside linebacker in the event that Wright ultimately leaves in free agency.
