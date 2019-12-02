Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Ready to rock
Kendricks (hamstring) will play in Monday's game against the Vikings.
Kendricks was a true game-time decision coming into the contest, so his addition to the lineup will be a boost to the linebacking corps. Now healthy, he's likely to slot into his normal role as one of the starting outside linebackers for Week 13.
