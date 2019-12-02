Play

Kendricks (hamstring) will play in Monday's game against the Vikings.

Kendricks was a true game-time decision coming into the contest, so his addition to the lineup will be a boost to the linebacking corps. Now healthy, he's likely to slot into his normal role as one of the starting outside linebackers for Week 13.

