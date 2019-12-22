Play

Kendricks (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Kendricks will return from a two-game hiatus, and he should immediately return to a starting outside linebacker role. The 29-year-old has registered 62 tackles, three sacks and four pass breakups this year,

